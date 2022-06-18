Track star Benjamin Azamati reportedly leaves West Texas A&M for professional athletics

West Texas A&M track star Benjamin Azamati has reportedly signed a "lucrative" sponsorship and endorsement deal with ASICS Running JP for 2½ years.

According to George Addo Jr. of Joy Sports, the deal means Azamati will leave college for professional running. Azamati was as a sophomore this past season and has competed for the Buffs since 2020.

Azamati was outstanding in his time in Canyon. He helped lead the Buffs outdoor track and field team to a national runner-up finish last season. He was named the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Track Athlete of the Year and won the 400-meter run at this year's outdoor national championship.

Azamati also broke his own national record with a 100 time of 9.90 seconds in May, the fastest time in NCAA Division II history.

