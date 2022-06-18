UPDATE: Oklahoma City standoff suspect in custody

UPDATE: The standoff suspect is in custody, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

No further details were provided.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are in a standoff with an armed man who allegedly said he would have a shootout with officers.

Several officers, including the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Tactical Team, are positioned outside a home in the 3600 block of SW 40th Street.

The situation began after a woman called police at around 9:04 a.m. Saturday regarding her boyfriend.

The woman told police her boyfriend beat her up Friday night and kept her inside the home at knifepoint, according to an OKCPD official.

She got out of the house, but it is unclear if the suspect let her go or if she got out on her own.

Near the scene of a police standoff in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman with injuries on her body. She was transported to a hospital. Information has not been provided on the extent of her injuries.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, who is still inside the home, told her that if she called police he would have a shootout with them.

The woman told police the man has a gun, and that she took his ammunition before she got out of the house. She said she did not know if he had any other ammunition in the house.

Police made contact with him once by phone, but have not been able to reach him since.

Officers also tried contacting him through a P.A. system.

A large police perimeter is set up around the home. Police ask that people avoid the area.

