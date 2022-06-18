PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman PRCA Rodeo Parade 2022

The Graham and Jean Bevel Community Garden is growing daily thanks to our partnership with the Cattle Drive Café! Vicki Arthur Virden and Todd Virden, owners of the Cattle Drive Café, saw the value of partnering with the Community Garden to grow fresh vegetables that can be served at their establishment. The quality and nutrient value is so much better! The investment was only $100 per garden bed, per growing season. This cost covers the seed/plants, water, maintenance, and harvesting of the produce. Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County retains 10% of the harvest from the garden beds for use in the Food Pantry and Hot Meals Program. This supports the ministry, Cattle Drive, and the community, and encourages other businesses and individuals to do the same.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO