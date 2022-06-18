ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman PRCA Rodeo Parade 2022

By (Coleman Today Photos)
colemantoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Coleman PRCA Rodeo parade took place last Saturday in...

www.colemantoday.com

bigcountryhomepage.com

Tribute bands to play summer concert series in Early

June 25th- Lost Shakers & Surf’s Up (Tributes to Jimmy Buffet & The Beach Boys) July 23rd- High N Fidelity & Seger System (Tributes to REO Speedwagon & Bob Seger) August 27th- Poison Cherry & Guns 4 Roses (Tributes to Poison & Guns N Roses) Benefiting the Ark, Child...
EARLY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Native Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former resident of Wall was killed in a car crash last week. According to members of the family, on Jun. 15, Mason Weadock died in a single vehicle rollover crash. Little details regarding the crash are known at this time. Weadock, a Wall graduate,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

CISD Football Camp Bluecats are Working Hard

The Coleman ISD football camp is in full swing. Bluecat Head Coach John Elder says, "These future Bluecats are putting in some work!" Coach Elder also said anyone that hasn't signed up can show up on Wednesday at the Armory before 9:00am to join the fun! Coach Elder sent Coleman Today the photos above of today's activities. Keep up the good work guys!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Junior Rodeo This Week

The Coleman County Junior Rodeo will be Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds. An extra night was added this year, on Thursday, specifically for rough stock events. On Thursday, June 23, there will be Mutton Bustin, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Junior Bull Riding and Senior Bull Riding. Entry fees are below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Maurices location in Commerce Square permanently closing June 25

Brownwood’s Maurices location in Commerce Square will be permanently closing as of Saturday, June 25. Employees at the scene Tuesday morning confirmed that the store would be closing to the public, but had no other details to add including why the location was closing. BrownwoodNews.com reached out to Maurices...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Power outage planned for parts of Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor Electric Co-op issued a warning Monday evening about a planned outage for this coming Thursday. According to the Facebook post, residents in its Ely Substation who use Taylor Electric Co-op should expect to be without power for about three hours. Areas include parts of Tye, Merkel and Dyess Air […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Cattle Drive Partners with Community Garden

The Graham and Jean Bevel Community Garden is growing daily thanks to our partnership with the Cattle Drive Café! Vicki Arthur Virden and Todd Virden, owners of the Cattle Drive Café, saw the value of partnering with the Community Garden to grow fresh vegetables that can be served at their establishment. The quality and nutrient value is so much better! The investment was only $100 per garden bed, per growing season. This cost covers the seed/plants, water, maintenance, and harvesting of the produce. Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County retains 10% of the harvest from the garden beds for use in the Food Pantry and Hot Meals Program. This supports the ministry, Cattle Drive, and the community, and encourages other businesses and individuals to do the same.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Private Applicator License Training July 19th in Coleman

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Coleman County will conduct a Private Pesticide Applicator Training on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in the District Courtroom located on the second floor of the Coleman County Courthouse. The training will start with registration at 8:00 a.m. followed by the program and conclude by 12:00 noon.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
Agriculture
BigCountryHomepage

SCARY SCENE: Teens crash stolen vehicle in North Abilene

UPDATE: One of the teens involved in this crash was killed. Click here for a timeline of events. Original Post: ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 41 people arrested in Abilene this weekend, nearly half for drugs and alcohol

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  300 block of Moore Drive – Assault Family Violence A female reports she was scratched by […]
ABILENE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple father, 1-year-old daughter dead after fiery crash: Police

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A fatal single-vehicle crash in Mills County has killed a Temple father and his one-year-old daughter, police said. At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to US 84 near Goldthwaite on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Luis Miguel...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

Update as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our office at 325-625-2128. Both the City of Coleman and Coleman County Electric Cooperative report a power outage is affecting the county early this morning. According to Coleman County Electric Cooperative, "we are aware of a widespread outage out of our Coleman substation due to a transmission problem that is also affecting the City of Coleman. Our phones are down temporarily."
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

