Crockett, CA

1 man, 1 child dead in 'apparent murder suicide'

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs found one man and one child dead in a home in Crocket Friday night, according to a press release.

On Friday at around 8:32 p.m., Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Pomona Street in Crocket due to reports that two deceased people were inside of the home. Once deputies arrived on scene they found the bodies of an adult male and a male child.

Police believe that they had been dead for several hours, and have not released the identities at this time. Homicide detectives with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the location along with crime lab technicians. Police are considering this a murder/suicide, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

