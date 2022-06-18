ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Studio Theatre Worcester presents haunting, engaging musical examining mental health

By Kevin T. Baldwin
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAbxy_0gF4gKb700

"Maybe we can't be okay but maybe we're tough and we'll try anyway."

WORCESTER — Studio Theatre Worcester receives a positive diagnosis for its staging of the powerful musical, "Next to Normal," continuing a solid brand established by the group's mission statement to offer the Worcester community productions of "high-quality theatrical works."

The musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, has been lauded as a "dark," depressing" or even an "angsty" musical.

It is none of those things — although "angsty" does merit some consideration.

It is more an unambiguous musical — a blatant, honest depiction of a troubled family trying to work its way out of a tangled web of dysfunction, one woven by a bad mixture of mental illness, misery and medicine.

Also, if one wanted to try to put a visible blueprint of a troubled mind on stage, it would probably look a lot like the set of "Next to Normal." You feel like you are literally looking at the mind of an unsettled individual or at least how they see their life on a troubled-day by troubled day basis.

Meet the Goodmans: Dan and Diana (portrayed by Brandon Lee and Barbara Kessler) and their teenage daughter, Natalie (Cassie Donegan).

Right off the bat, it should be emphasized that all three actors give thoughtful, sensitive portrayals of their characters who contend with Diana's ongoing mental health crisis — a crisis connected to a bipolar diagnosis and manifesting itself in the human form of the couple's first son, Gabe (Michael Skrzek).

But in Yorkey's story, the impression the character of ghostly Gabe gives is one that spans from departed devoted son to devious demon and every cliché in between.

So, is Gabe malevolent spirit or merely the result of overmedicating a malignant condition?

That is the question the musical seems to want to dance around and certainly does as the show progresses.

Lee gives an astute portrayal of the paternal Dan, trying desperately to keep his family together. Yet the show tends to make him appear more like the cruise ship director of the Titanic trying to keep everybody calm long after the iceberg hit and the dance band drowned.

Kessler and Donegan both are simply (pardon the pun) "electrifying" as mother and daughter and nail each and every musical moment. Donegan, especially, has a natural comedic flair for the character of Natalie and that occasionally tends to go missing in other portrayals.

Skrzek is absolutely riveting as Gabe and whenever he exits the stage, for long moments at a time, the anticipation for his impending "return" is fierce. His rendition of the song "I'm Alive" is intensely captivating.

With all its merits, "Next to Normal" is not a show that will appeal to everyone. It is not a "feel good" musical and many of the subplots contained in the show never fully get resolved.

However, that isn't the intent, either. The intent is to keep the discussion ongoing long after you leave the theater — and this is where the show and the STW production ultimately succeed.

In the show's program, there are no less than seven pages devoted to the subject of bipolar disorder, mental health statistics, important terminology explanations and valuable medical resources for anyone who might require them.

The efforts prove that this is one area theater that, at least for the purpose of the important medical subject matter contained within "Next to Normal," recognizes a high degree of social responsibility.

John Wayland Somers' finely tuned stage direction for "Next to Normal" is enhanced by a phenomenally creative set by Technical Designer David N. Farreh appearing to work almost in perfect unison.

The blocking choices by Somers help drive the show, moving fluidly from scene to scene, moment to moment, from beginning to end. Any down time for set redressing was minimal.

Adding to the show's success musically are the efforts by Music Director Kris Layton and the Next to Normal Band.

There was one section of Farreh's stage (upper level, stage right) that had a noticeable illuminating dead spot. Anyone singing in that one spot was in near total darkness.

Also, the band had a tendency to overpower some of the individual performers and, at the start of Act Two with the song "Wish I Were Here," all but drowned out all the actors singing on stage.

"Next to Normal" is intense, visceral musical entertainment that succeeds in engaging, enlightening, entertaining and informing all who are fortunate enough to attend.

The musical is approximately two hours, with one intermission.

Kevin T. Baldwin is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.

'Next to Normal'

3½ stars

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Music by Tom Kitt. Directed by John Wayland Somers. Music Direction by Kris Layton. Additional Choreography by Kim Bourassa.

Presented by Studio Theatre Worcester, at the Salem Covenant Church, 215 Mountain St., Worcester 7:30 p.m. June 24, 27; 2 p.m. June 26. Tickets, $25; studiotheatreworcester.org/tickets

Cast includes: Barbara Kessler, Brandon Lee, Cassie Donegan, Cristiano Lourenco Jr., Michael Skrzek and Ben Huu.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Studio Theatre Worcester presents haunting, engaging musical examining mental health

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hanover Theatre Rep holding auditions for 'Macbeth,' 'The Crucible' and more

WORCESTER — The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) will hold auditions for its 2022-2023 season, which includes a fully staged production of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth," an all-female staged reading of Arthur Miller’s "The Crucible" and a party-performance called "The Marvelous Party" inspired by Noel Coward. Equity Principal Auditions (EPAs) for professional and professional-track actors will be...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Caribbean American Heritage Festival celebrates culture and heritage

WORCESTER, Mass. - June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and the city of Worcester celebrated with a festival Sunday. A presidential proclamation in 2006 declared every June would be recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month. The month-long observance looks to promote the culture of the Caribbean American people and their contributions to the United States. The festival was put on by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation. It's a nonprofit supporting children with disabilities, and the festival was a chance to raise funds. It featured all types of art, music and food including dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken. Organizers touted Worcester's diverse population, saying many people came from the Caribbean.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Health
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
CBS Boston

Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Yorkey
Person
Brandon Lee
worcestermag.com

Wheels are getting in motion for a 'Major' documentary to be made in Worcester

There was a four-day whirlwind of activity May 21-24 as filming took place in Worcester for "The Worcester Whirliwind," a prospective documentary about 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor. Worcester filmmaker Cyrille Vincent's planned 90-minute film on Major Taylor titled "Whirlwind" will include reenactments with a...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Mental Health#Performing#Musical Theater
The Landmark

Nontoxic is the norm at new nail salon

PRINCETON — When Carla Miller decided to open a nail salon in Shrewsbury, she knew she wanted it to stand out from the crowd. So she chose to focus on clean beauty, using nontoxic, environmentally-friendly products. “(The) idea of a nail salon came out of the pandemic as so...
PRINCETON, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
CBS Boston

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy