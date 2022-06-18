ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester City Council OKs subcommittee to explore charter change for proposed new School Committee voting districts

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night for a subcommittee to explore whether a commission should be formed to tinker with the city charter, prompted by a proposal that council and new School Committee voting districts be aligned.

But several councilors — whose position is governed by the charter — made it clear that any change to the city’s instruction manual would not be a simple process dictated by the board.

“In all the years Worcester’s been a city…there’s never been once, especially in the last century, where the change of how we vote for city councilors has been done in any other way but asking the public to weigh in and vote,” at-Large Councilor Moe Bergman said.

“There are over 100,000 registered voters in Worcester. For us to think 11 people should make that decision is, in my opinion, arrogant,” Bergman continued. “I would never revisit this conversation unless it goes to the voters of the city of Worcester.”

The Worcester School Committee is redrawing election districts from an all at-large system to a system with six district seats and two at-large seats. It comes after a lawsuit settlement between the city and community groups over allegations that the at-large system of electing members to the School Committee diluted the vote of communities of color and had led to mostly white residents on the board.

But six School Committee districts will not line up with five City Council districts, no matter how the boundaries are set. This means that some council districts could be split, with neighbors potentially having the same council district but different School Committee districts.

Some councilors and School Committee members worry this could cause confusion, and are asking that the districts for both boards be aligned.

Councilors took up a proposal Tuesday that read, “Request City Council work to ensure City Council and School Committee districts are parallel, so as to ensure public clarity.”

Proposal anything but clear

But councilors had many questions that indicated the proposal was anything but clear.

District 3 Councilor George Russell, for instance, wondered whether mirroring the School Committee would result in a City Council with just two at-large seats and six district seats, effectively reducing the council to eight members. He also queried what would happen to district representation on various boards and committees.

District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, meanwhile, noted the discussion was a bit premature.

“We don’t know what the (School Committee district) lines are going to look like, so, I think it’s presumptuous of us to think we should do anything until those lines are drawn,” Mero-Carlson said.

Mero-Carlson had previously ordered the proposal held, and explained Tuesday she did so in hopes that the School Committee district lines would be drawn by the time the council took up the item.

But these questions were secondary to a bigger issue: how any potential changes should be made.

“This is a charter change,” Russell said. “If we want to have this discussion, have at it, but have a charter commission.”

Russell said a charter commission should be all encompassing as well, even looking at such issues as whether to return to a “strong mayor” type of government.

“That hasn’t had much traction in this room or community, but that’s something that should be talked about,” Russell said.

At-Large Councilors Kate Toomey and Donna Colorio and Mero-Carlson agreed that a commission with voter approval was the way to go.

“I don’t consider myself arrogant and I would not even consider (aligning districts) unless it goes through a charter change,” Colorio said.

The council voted unanimously to have the Municipal and Legislative Operations Committee take up whether a charter commission should be formed to review the city Charter.

wgbh.org

More than 1,000 patients await discharge across Massachusetts hospitals

A large number of patients are languishing in acute care beds at hospitals across Massachusetts, largely because there is no available place to discharge them as facilities struggle with staff shortages. A survey released last week by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association showed that 1,066 patients in 44 different...
