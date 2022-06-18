ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How well can new construction stand up against wildfires?

DENVER — With Colorado staring down the threat of wildfires, the question comes up what are our homes made of and how much of a chance does it give us to survive a fire. A new build is a chance to do things right, so we took a look at how...

9NEWS

Lesson learned by hospitals in Marshall Fire has already been used in other disasters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Of all the important places inside a hospital, preparing for a wildfire starts on the roof. Keeping a hospital safe from the growing threat of wildfires in Colorado begins with keeping the air clean. When the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville survived, but had to close because of all the damage the smoke caused inside. Now, hospitals around the state are changing how they prepare for fires.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Fire burning near Erie is under control

ERIE, Colo. — A fire that involved structures near 175h Avenue and County Road 7 in Weld County Tuesday is under control, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Weld County, east of Erie. Black smoke was visible rising from the area.
ERIE, CO
New Country 99.1

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus checks worth $400 for Colorado residents

Colorado taxpayers will soon see stimulus payments worth $400 thanks to Governor Jared Polis. Payments are expected to be sent sometime this summer. Inflation has influenced a lot of states to start sending their residents more stimulus money. Colorado stimulus checks. As the cost of gas, groceries, and rent continues...
COLORADO STATE
indenvertimes.com

4 Things Homeowners in Denver Need to Know About Their Roofs

Homeowners should always ensure that their home’s roof is in a good state so that the entire house is appealing and secured from the elements. Read on to see the four things that every homeowner in Denver needs to know about their roof. 1. Knowing the Signs of Different...
DENVER, CO
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Colorado

Twenty-two Colorado counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two falling among the top 10 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as hospital bed availability, violent and property crime rates, and risk from natural hazards in a community are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and the environment to population health, housing and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Officials discuss safety along Clear Creek Trail

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials with the City of Golden on Tuesday morning discussed steps taken to ensure safety along the Clear Creek Trail corridor. The city said many new steps have been taken to improve safety on the water in Clear Creek and on the surrounding trails. "We've had...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Boosts E-Bike Rebate Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature. The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.(credit: CBS) The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided. If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand. Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate. Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Savannah Wolfson: I will end the war on rural Colorado

I’m Savannah Wolfson and I’m running for House District 26. I’m a homeschool mom in Oak Creek. I own dairy goats, I’m a problem-solver, and I’m a very proud third-generation military spouse. My family has roots in service to their community, and that’s why I’m running on the Republican ticket to represent everyone in House District 26. I believe we are ready for a public servant who wants a crackdown on crime, more affordability, and an end to the war on rural Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Colorado gas prices make biggest jump in nation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices in Colorado used to be among the cheapest in the country, but that story has changed over the last month. According to AAA, the statewide average for gas sits at $4.92/gallon, which is up $0.04 from a week ago. In the past month, Colorado’s...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
