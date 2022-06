Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal looked well in his first grass match of the year as he saw off three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham. Nadal didn't waste any time on the court as he clinched the first break of the match in the second game and led 3-0 after the opening three games of the match.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO