Sean Murphy sitting Saturday for Oakland

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Camargo will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Odubel Herrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Camargo for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Marco Gonzales worked seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners got consecutive home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in a five-run seventh to break open an 8-2 victory over the host Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Taylor Trammell also homered for the Mariners, who had lost...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Herrera will move to the bench on Tuesday with Johan Camargo starting at third base. Camargo will bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Camargo for 8.4...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duffy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Our models project Biggio for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Paredes for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder will start in left field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. Luis Barrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pinder for 12.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jace Peterson starting at third base. Peterson will bat eighth versus right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Peterson for...
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Brown will move to the bench on Tuesday with Christian Bethancourt starting at first base. Bethancourt will bat fourth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.8 FanDuel...
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pederson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Allen will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Mariners. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns will catch for right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and the Braves. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 7.5 FanDuel...
Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rivera will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. Nicky Lopez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 7.2 FanDuel...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Cordero is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Cordero for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
The Houston Astros will start J.J. Matijevic as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Matijevic will bat seventh as the team's designated hitter while Yordan Alvarez takes a seat. Matijevic has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and will look to notch his first hit in...
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rizzo is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Rizzo for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
