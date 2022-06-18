Copiague and Bayport Beaches Close to Bathing

Welcome to the sixth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Mark Twain once said, “To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.” Who better than your best Buddy? This affectionate, agreeable ten-year-old Terrier mix is the ideal one to share the day to day simple pleasures with, whether it be a stroll in the park or an impromptu gathering with friends. An active member of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Buddy knows that you’re never too old to dream. At the top of his wish list is a forever home and a family to love. Life is always better with a Buddy by your side. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

