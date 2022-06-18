ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

City to consider next steps to annexing land for Scorpion project

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
 4 days ago

The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider the next steps of an annexation request for biotech company Scorpion Biological Services.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Midwest Concrete Materials, which currently owns 50.5 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County, is requesting that the city government annex the land into Manhattan.

Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on that land.

The commission will vote on a resolution to request that Pottawatomie County Commission allow the annexation.

City Manager Ron Fehr said the county would have 30 days to respond. Then, the city would formally take action to annex the land.

Scorpion would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County if passed.

Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk Biosciences, a publicly-traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.

Meeting rules

The commission also will consider adopting new procedures for its meetings, including starting all meeting times at 6 p.m.

The changes would affect both legislative meetings and work sessions.

A work session meeting would include the city manager providing an update and discussion of future agenda items. Administrators said because the work session is to facilitate commissioner discussion, no public comment would be permitted unless a majority of the commission voted to allow it.

The legislative session would end by 11 p.m., but the commission could extend it.

Additional changes include remote attendance by commissioners as long as participation complies with the Kansas Open Meetings Act. The new policies would go into effect on June 30 if passed.

Food plan

In the consent agenda, the commission will likely accept the Food and Farm Council Food Master Plan for the city and Riley County. Items on the consent agenda are typically passed with no discussion.

The Riley County Food and Farm Council, created in 2018, put the master plan together for both the Riley County and Manhattan governments to address the food system in the area. The plan sets out how the community wants its food system to be and how it can accomplish growth or change in the next 10 years.

The Food and Farm Council began working with New Venture Advisors almost a year ago, starting with research and goal setting. The group conducted community engagement and surveys to identify key findings, draft action steps and create the plan.

The plan has three goals:

1. Reduce hunger and food insecurity in the community and ensure access to healthier food.

2. “Invest” in the production, sales, and consumption of locally-grown food.

3. Reduce food waste and related solid wastes.

Fehr said the city did make small changes to policy statements in the document to indicate that the city didn’t necessary endorse all of the action plans.

“Even the Food and Farm Council indicated that mostly those are suggestions,” Fehr said.

The Riley County Commission approved the plan on June 9.

The commission also will consider:

  • An ordinance adding tobacco and e-cigarette shops to the list of exemptions to the prohibition on smoking and e-cigarette use. Manhattan currently prohibits smoking and E-cigarettes in public places and places of employment.
  • Re-zoning 550 Jarvis Drive from low-density residential to low-density residential with a university fringe overlay district. The use of the property is a single-family dwelling that includes an accessory home office and meeting space for a non-profit campus ministry operated by the homeowner, International Leadership LLC.

Related
1350kman.com

Pottawatomie County approves C-U-P requests for event spaces; continues discussion on rock quarry proposal

Pottawatomie County commissioners capped a busy day Monday with decisions on two of three conditional use permits in front of them. During their regular morning session in Westmoreland, the commission approved a pair of conditional use permits for rural properties north of Rock Creek High School wanting to host events, such as weddings and other gatherings. The request for the Ferkol property on Myers Valley Road for a proposed event space and accompanying children’s play area passed 2 to 1 with five conditions spelled out. The space is planned to start development within the next few years.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has plans to discuss the fate of a frozen clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd. After weeks frozen in time at 8:40, the City of Topeka says it has plans to either fix the clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd. or replace both clocks with new medallions.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

South Manhattan Avenue to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning July 5, South Manhattan Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Fort Riley Boulevard to Wildcat Creek to allow the city to begin work on the levee crossing in the area, according to the City of Manhattan. Through traffic will be detoured along Fort Riley Boulevard to South Rosencutter Road and Moehlman Road.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police chief suspension extended by city manager

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Kansas police chief who, without warning, was suspended by the City Manager last week, will be off duty at least a little longer. 27 News first broke the story on June 14, the day after Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker was suspended by City Manager Stacie Eichem. According to a letter […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Criminal referral filed against Kansas Gov. for use of taxpayer dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A criminal referral has been filed by the Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC against Governor Laura Kelly for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Both the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office delivered this criminal referral for Kelly’s alleged criminal use of taxpayer resources to […]
KSNT News

Washburn University, other neighborhoods hit by power outage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large power outage in Central Topeka is impacting around 1,500 Evergy customers on Tuesday. According to Evergy, a power outage covering the areas of Washburn University, College Hill, Chesney Park, parts of Central Park and other nearby neighborhoods has left almost 1,500 people without power. This outage was first reported at […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies

The newest federal holiday could lead to some confusion Monday, concerning what is open and what is closed. The city of Emporia will mark Juneteenth. That means city offices will be closed, with no residential trash pickup or recycling service. The city-county Transfer Station and Recycling Center also will be closed.
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

Gov. Laura Kelly announces $53 million in bonuses for Kansas child care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saying they are key workers for both communities and businesses in the Sunflower State, Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday morning announced $53 million in bonuses for the approximate 23,000 childcare employees who work in licensed childcare facilities in Kansas. The announcement came during a news conference...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a lockdown on Monday morning, activities will continue as planned on Tuesday for Topeka Public Schools USD 501. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, June 20, the district increased supervision and student activities remained indoors out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement officials reviewed a community matter.
TOPEKA, KS
Economy
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Kansas lawyer tried to run down councilman, his wife: affidavit

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Details have begun to emerge surrounding a Council Grove attorney that has been accused of attempting to use a semi-tractor-trailer to run down a city councilman and his wife. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of interference with law enforcement, interference […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

2 dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people in their seventies died Tuesday in Clay County when their vehicle flipped after hitting a bridge. Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, and his passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, also from Junction City, were killed when the 2018 Ram1500 pickup they were in struck a bridge and overturned, according […]
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KS Gov. says sports betting deal won’t be enough to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state’s sports betting agreement won’t be enough to attract a professional sports team to the state, after a ceremonial bill signing on Monday. The law establishes the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would designate that 80% of the state’s portion of sports wagering revenues […]
TOPEKA, KS
North Platte Post

Man accused of online threat against Kansas school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and school distrct authorities are investigating an alleged school threat. Just before 8a.m. Monday, USD 501 Topeka Public Schools police contacted Topeka officers of a reported school threat via social media, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Topeka Police detectives responded and met with 501 Police...
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan, KS
