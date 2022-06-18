City to consider next steps to annexing land for Scorpion project

The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider the next steps of an annexation request for biotech company Scorpion Biological Services.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Midwest Concrete Materials, which currently owns 50.5 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County, is requesting that the city government annex the land into Manhattan.

Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on that land.

The commission will vote on a resolution to request that Pottawatomie County Commission allow the annexation.

City Manager Ron Fehr said the county would have 30 days to respond. Then, the city would formally take action to annex the land.

Scorpion would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County if passed.

Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk Biosciences, a publicly-traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.

Meeting rules

The commission also will consider adopting new procedures for its meetings, including starting all meeting times at 6 p.m.

The changes would affect both legislative meetings and work sessions.

A work session meeting would include the city manager providing an update and discussion of future agenda items. Administrators said because the work session is to facilitate commissioner discussion, no public comment would be permitted unless a majority of the commission voted to allow it.

The legislative session would end by 11 p.m., but the commission could extend it.

Additional changes include remote attendance by commissioners as long as participation complies with the Kansas Open Meetings Act. The new policies would go into effect on June 30 if passed.

Food plan

In the consent agenda, the commission will likely accept the Food and Farm Council Food Master Plan for the city and Riley County. Items on the consent agenda are typically passed with no discussion.

The Riley County Food and Farm Council, created in 2018, put the master plan together for both the Riley County and Manhattan governments to address the food system in the area. The plan sets out how the community wants its food system to be and how it can accomplish growth or change in the next 10 years.

The Food and Farm Council began working with New Venture Advisors almost a year ago, starting with research and goal setting. The group conducted community engagement and surveys to identify key findings, draft action steps and create the plan.

The plan has three goals:

1. Reduce hunger and food insecurity in the community and ensure access to healthier food.

2. “Invest” in the production, sales, and consumption of locally-grown food.

3. Reduce food waste and related solid wastes.

Fehr said the city did make small changes to policy statements in the document to indicate that the city didn’t necessary endorse all of the action plans.

“Even the Food and Farm Council indicated that mostly those are suggestions,” Fehr said.

The Riley County Commission approved the plan on June 9.

The commission also will consider: