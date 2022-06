ROME — A 25-year-old man is accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Auto Tech on Erie Boulevard West, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Nicholas R. Tennant, of Rome, tried to use a saw to cut the catalytic converter from the underside of a 2008 Chevy Silverado at Auto Tech on Erie Boulevard at about 9 a.m. May 22. Police said the company’s security camera picked up the sound of the saw, and when the owner went to investigate, Tennant took off running.

ROME, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO