WWE

Various News: Preview of Ruby Soho on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), XFL Coaches Advice

By Jeffrey Harris
 4 days ago

AEW released a preview clip featuring Ruby Soho as RJ City's guest for tomorrow's episode of Hey! (EW).

Solo Sikoa Says He Was Almost Paired With The Usos, Wants To Be On His Own

In an interview with BT Sport, Solo Sikoa spoke about not wanting to be in the shadow of the Usos and revealed that he was almost paired with them. He said: “It’s easy to go back to ‘I’m their brother, I’m their family.’ At the end of the day, it’s almost like I don’t want to be referred to their brother or their cousin. I want people to recognize me for me. Before I started and debuted on TV, creative was like, ‘We’ll just put you with your brothers.’ Then the next meeting was, ‘Let’s see what you can do on your own.’ That was fire where it was, Okay, this is my time. This is my time for fans to recognize me instead of ‘you’re Jimmy and Jey’s (brother).’ Before, I had black hair and we all did look alike, but I was bigger, we had different shapes. Nine months later, people know Solo. ‘That’s Solo’. I was like, ‘Okay, that’ll be cool,’ because that’s when they started saying ‘We The Ones’ and were throwing the ones up, but I was like, I don’t know man, I still feel I’ll be in their shadows. I need to step out and do me. The world needs to see me. They already seen them and they already seen what they can do. It all worked out just fine.”
WWE
Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo took a major bump at Impact Slammiversary, and a new report has updates on them after the show. The two were part of the Queen of the Mountain match at Sunday’s PPV and were climbing for the ladder when Mia Yim shoved it over, sending both of them crashing out of the ring through a table at ringside.
WWE
Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches

WWE talent on Raw end up waiting in the ring for a long time before main event matches, and a new report has some details on the matter. Fightful Select reports that it is the norm for WWE stars to wait 15 minutes in the ring after their entrance before the main event starts due to recaps and other segments, with the recent match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on the May 30th episode running 20 minutes.
WWE
Backstage Notes On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has backstage notes of plans heading into tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which it notes are ‘subject to change’. At this time, those booked to appear include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz. There are plans for Riddle...
WWE
Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 6.20.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Money in the Bank and that means we are probably in for some qualifying matches. Those can make for some interesting showdowns, though I’m not sure I would get my hopes up for that around here. On top of that, Riddle gets to deal with the fallout of losing to Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Let’s get to it.
LINCOLN, NE
AEW Ticket Presale Update for Cleveland in August

– PWInsider reports that the ticket presale code for AEW in Cleveland, Ohio is 62MIDGE. The event is scheduled for August 24 at The Wolstein Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24.
CLEVELAND, OH
WWE News: Santos Escobar Costs Tony D’Angelo North American Title Match on NXT, Wes Lee Confronted By Trick Williams

– Tony D’Angelo’s treatment of Legado del Fantasma backfired on this week’s WWE NXT, as Santos Escobar caused him to lose his North American Title match. The tension between D’Angelo and the Santos Escobar-led Legado has been at new levels since the D’Angelo Family beat Escobar’s group and forced them to join the family at NXT In Your House. That came to a head tonight as D’Angelo continued to mock the group and threatened “hell to pay” if he didn’t win the North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes.
WWE
Elias Appears on WWE Raw With Ezekiel, Takes Out Kevin Owens

Elias made his return to WWE Raw for a concert, sharing a backstage segment with Ezekiel and taking out Kevin Owens. Monday night’s show saw Elias make his return in a segment with Ezekiel before coming out to do a concert, which Kevin Owens interrupted before it could get started.
WWE
Chris Jericho Thinks MJF Would Be Better Off In AEW, Says ‘A Contract is a Contract’

In an interview with TalkSport, Chris Jericho spoke about the contract situation between MJF and AEW, with rumors that MJF is unhappy about his pay in the company. This led to Friedman no-showing a Fanfest at Double or Nothing, then cutting a scathing promo on an episode of Dynamite. He hasn’t been seen in AEW since, leading to rumors that some sort of agreement was reached. Here are highlights:
NFL
Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
How Sasha Banks Would Change the Landscape Of AEW’s Women’s Division

Just over a month ago, the world of professional wrestling was set on its collective ear when Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on WWE just hours before they were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge on an episode of Monday Night Raw. As of now, there has been...
WWE
Buddy Matthews Currently Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

In a post on Instagram, Buddy Matthews revealed that he’s currently dealing with a shoulder injury but said that he is still training and working through it. He wrote: “Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!”
COMBAT SPORTS
Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
Vince McMahon & Oliver Luck Reportedly Settle Lawsuit Over XFL Termination

Vince McMahon has put one legal battle behind him, as he has reportedly settled his lawsuit with former XFL commisioner Oliver Luck. As you may recall, Luck sued McMahon in April of 2020 after the XFL shut down, claiming the WWE Chairman and former XFL owner wrongfully terminated his contract. McMahon and Alpha Entertainment allege that Luck violated his contract and was insubordinate, which gave McMahon reason to fire him and ended their obligation to pay the rest of his contract.
COMBAT SPORTS

