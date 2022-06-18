Various News: Preview of Ruby Soho on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), XFL Coaches Advice

In an interview with BT Sport, Solo Sikoa spoke about not wanting to be in the shadow of the Usos and revealed that he was almost paired with them. He said: “It’s easy to go back to ‘I’m their brother, I’m their family.’ At the end of the day, it’s almost like I don’t want to be referred to their brother or their cousin. I want people to recognize me for me. Before I started and debuted on TV, creative was like, ‘We’ll just put you with your brothers.’ Then the next meeting was, ‘Let’s see what you can do on your own.’ That was fire where it was, Okay, this is my time. This is my time for fans to recognize me instead of ‘you’re Jimmy and Jey’s (brother).’ Before, I had black hair and we all did look alike, but I was bigger, we had different shapes. Nine months later, people know Solo. ‘That’s Solo’. I was like, ‘Okay, that’ll be cool,’ because that’s when they started saying ‘We The Ones’ and were throwing the ones up, but I was like, I don’t know man, I still feel I’ll be in their shadows. I need to step out and do me. The world needs to see me. They already seen them and they already seen what they can do. It all worked out just fine.”

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO