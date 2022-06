There will be no shortage of teams interested in free agent to-be Aaron Judge. But could the Minnesota Twins actually make a play for the New York Yankees slugger?. Aaron Judge is having an MVP-type season for the New York Yankees. The three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is looking to add another trophy to his case later this year. The Yankees are also the top team in the American League and looking like World Series contenders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO