Pittsfield Police investigating Tyler Street shooting
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) said they are investigating a shooting near the 400-block area of Tyler Street on Friday. Police said at least one victim was hurt.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
According to police, at about 10:09 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and found a teenager who had been shot. Further evidence was discovered in connection to the shooting at the scene police said.
The victim, a teenage boy from Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. Police said at this time his wounds are not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PPD Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700 ext. 582.
Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, to by texting PITTIP with your message to TIP411 (847411).
