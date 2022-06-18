Pittsfield Police investigating Tyler Street shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) said they are investigating a shooting near the 400-block area of Tyler Street on Friday. Police said at least one victim was hurt.

According to police, at about 10:09 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and found a teenager who had been shot. Further evidence was discovered in connection to the shooting at the scene police said.

The victim, a teenage boy from Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. Police said at this time his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PPD Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700 ext. 582.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, to by texting PITTIP with your message to TIP411 (847411). Check back with NEWS10 as this story develops.

