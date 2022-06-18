ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting starts in New York gubernatorial primary

By AJ Jondonero, Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers began going to the polls Saturday to cast early votes in a primary election that could determine whether Gov. Kathy Hochul keeps her job.

Select polling places will be open for early votes across the state through June 26, ahead of the June 28 primary. In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor.

The Board of Elections released the early voting hours for Saturday until June 26, as follows:

  • June 18 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 19 (Sunday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 20 (Monday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 21 (Tuesday) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • June 22 (Wednesday) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • June 23 (Thursday) — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • June 24 (Friday) — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • June 25 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 26 (Sunday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting sites can be found here .

