Cars

2023 Buick Envision Production Pushed Back To August

By Sam McEachern

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of production for the 2023 Buick Envision compact crossover has been pushed back to August, GM Authority has learned. GM had originally targeted a production start date of April 4th for the 2023 Buick Envision, as we reported previously, but it has now delayed the start of regular production...







Does This 2023 GMC Canyon Prototype Have A MultiPro Tailgate?

GM Authority spy photographers spotted yet another 2023 GMC Canyon prototype this week, which gave us the first photos of the pickup wearing skin-tight black and white camouflage. While these photos give us our best look yet at the next-generation Canyon’s entire exterior, there was something particularly interesting about the test vehicle’s rear end.



Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain Production To Increase In Mexico

GM has decided to increase production of the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain compact crossovers at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. During a recent interview with GM Authority assistant editor Marcos Bureau, GM Mexico public relations and communications manager Manuel Ávila Fonseca said the San Luis Potosí plant is now capable of producing more Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain units than it was previously, as the Chevy Onix compact car is no longer being built at the facility.



2023 Chevy Silverado HD Park Assist Under Constraint

GM Authority has learned that the Front and Rear Park Assist feature (RPO code UD5) will be under constraint on the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD at the start of regular production (SORP) on July 18th, 2022. On the Silverado HD in the base WT trim level, the Front and Rear...



2023 Buick Encore GX Configurator Live

The 2023 Buick Encore GX is the fourth model year for the current first-gen crossover nameplate, introducing a few updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the official 2023 Buick Encore GX online configurator is live. As GM Authority covered previously, the 2022 Buick Encore GX got...



C8 Corvette Interior Refresh On The Way

The Corvette C8 will receive a refreshed interior, GM Authority has learned, which could potentially arrive for the 2024 model year. This interior overhaul for the current Corvette will implement small improvements and changes based on owner feedback. We know the inductive phone charged will either be improved or relocated, as it’s currently located in a rather awkward position between the two seats and below the waterfall speaker grille, making it a bit difficult to access. GM pushed an over-the-air update to the Corvette C8 this year that added a notification feature for the charging pad, as many owners were exiting the vehicle and forgetting it was located in this strangely-positioned pocket. There will also be a passenger grab handle for easier ingress/egress, similar to the interior grab handle on the Corvette C7, along with other small comfort and usability tweaks.



GMC Starts Marketing Push In South Korea

Late last year, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors would launch the GMC brand for the first time in South Korea. Now, GMC has just started its marketing strategy before its imminent launch in the Asian region. On June 15th, GMC formally started its marketing efforts in South Korea...



Chevy Traverse Discount Offers $1,000 Off In June 2022

In June 2022, a Chevy Traverse discount offers $1,000 Customer Cash on the 2022 Chevy Traverse. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a national lease is available for $339 per month for 36 months on the 2022 Traverse FWD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.



Artist Imagines Widebody 1969 Chevy Camaro With Modern Custom Touches

Car customization can get as extreme as you want it, with some builders pulling out every trick in the book to create something truly unique. Such is the case with this 1969 Chevy Camaro rendering, which is hitting the road with a widebody stance and a whole lot more. Coming...

NewsBreak
General Motors
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China


Cadillac CT6 Will Get 120th Anniversary Edition In China

SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, announced the launch of a new special edition of the Cadillac CT6 to commemorate the luxury brand’s 120th Anniversary. The automaker will unveil the new Cadillac CT6 120th Anniversary Edition on Monday, June 27th, during a special event in Shanghai,...



This LS-Powered 1969 Chevelle Was Built By Father And Son: Video

A wicked 1969 Chevelle with a 525-horsepower LS under the hood was recently featured on AutotopiaLA – but that’s not our favorite part about this build. This head-turning red Chevy was built by a father-son duo in their garage, with the muscle-car obsessed 21-year-old now the proud owner and driver of this 1970s icon.



2023 Corvette Z06 Minted Green Paint Won’t Be Covered Under Warranty

Last week, GM announced that it would auction off a one-of-one 2023 Corvette Z06 finished in an exclusive Minted Green exterior color, along with an associated NFT that enables the winning bidder to claim they “own” the one-of-one exterior color. The fine print of the contest reveals an...



2023 Cadillac Lyriq Waitlist Full, Pre-Orders Moving Over To 2024 Model

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an important vehicle for both Cadillac and General Motors, ushering in a brand-new all-electric era for the luxury marque while also serving as the tip of the spear for GM’s electric vehicle onslaught. And starting today, those who have submitted their names to the waitlist will be given the chance to pre-order a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.



GM Design Team Releases Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar Sketches

The GM Design Team has released a series of digital sketches of the new Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar that will compete for the overall win at Le Mans next year. Despite being a purpose-built racecar that’s subject to the engineering team’s desires, the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar is very style-forward, with GM Sportscar Racing program manager Laura Wontrop-Klauser saying the vehicle is “as Cadillac as we could make it.” These sketches, which were shared by the GM Design team on its Instagram page last week, show how the automaker integrated recognizable Cadillac styling elements into the prototype, including vertically-oriented LED lighting elements and floating blades.



2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray Gets New Carbon Flash Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray adds two new colors to its palette, both only available with the 70th Anniversary Special Edition package: Pearl White Metallic Tricoat and Carbon Flash Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Carbon Flash hue. Assigned RPO code GAR and touch-up paint code WA-501Q,...



GM Defense Shows Off Light Utility Vehicle Prototype In Canada

GM Defense, the Detroit-based automaker’s dedicated military engineering subsidiary, showed off an all-new light utility vehicle prototype as part of the announced expansion of its business in Canada that GM Authority reported earlier this month. The all-new GM Defense Light Utility Vehicle prototype was discreetly presented in Ottawa during...



GM To Idle Factory Zero Plant For Future Product Upgrades

The GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, previously known as Detroit-Hamtramck, will be idled later this month for upgrades to expand the facility’s electric vehicle production capacity. According to a recent report from Automotive News, the GM Factory Zero plant will be offline between June 27th and July 22nd...
DETROIT, MI


2023 Chevy Equinox Gets Sport And Midnight Packages Back

The 2023 Chevy Equinox follows the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox with a few important changes and updates, including, GM Authority has learned, the return of two aesthetics packages. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Equinox will once again be offered with the Sport Edition package and the Midnight...



GM MyBrand Apps Gain Vehicle Shopping Feature

A recent update to the various GM MyBrand applications for smartphones, which include the MyChevrolet, MyBuick, MyGMC, MyCadillac, allows users to shop for new vehicles and browse available deals and offers on certain models. In addition to being able to browse new vehicles and eligible offers from within the app,...



Jay Leno Reviews 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe: Video

In case you haven’t heard, Cadillac is transitioning to an all-electric lineup, starting with the new Cadillac Lyriq crossover. However, there’s still plenty left to say about Caddy’s internal combustion efforts, especially in the realm of performance, as Jay Leno will tell you with this review of the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V.



All-New Buick GL8 Century Debuts New Processor Chips

GM officially revealed the all-new Buick GL8 Century earlier this month in China, and now, the Tri-Shield brand is announcing that the full-size MPV will debut new processor chips for its next-generation infotainment systems. The all-new Buick GL8 Century will be equipped with two Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chips, one for...




