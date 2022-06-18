ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Max Stassi: On bench for matinee

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stassi isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft told by umpires to remove wedding ring under glove

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft balked at the enforcement of an MLB rule after being told to remove his wedding ring from under his glove by umpires during Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a report by Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Ashcraft was told to take the ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection in the first inning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Martin will return to Triple-A after being recalled June 14. He appeared in two games while in the big leagues, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. The move was made in correspondence with Matt Foster's return from the bereavement list Wednesday. Martin will remain a top option for another call up moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Serving as designated hitter

Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Recalled from Triple-A

Raley was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley is set to make his season debut with the Rays after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll fill one of the roster spots that were left when Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has produced a .299/.374/.575 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen based over 87 at-bats with Durham this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Heads to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Lodolo (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since April 24 and wasn't on track to be activated from the 10-day IL in fewer than 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his timeline. Instead, the move is merely procedural, as it clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Donovan Solano (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lodolo is set to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville later this week, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the IL and slot back into Cincinnati's rotation at some point during the final few days of June.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Hits two home runs

Olson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Olson launched his ninth and 10th home runs of the season in an offensive onslaught. The three-run and two-run shots upped his season-long RBI total to 37. Olson has been performing in line with his career numbers since coming over to Atlanta from the Athletics in the offseason. He is now slashing .251/.353/.468 in 2022 compared to his .252/.348/.506 career line.
ATLANTA, GA

