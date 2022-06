ST. LOUIS — It's one of the coolest landmarks in St. Louis, but Ted Drewes owners say they can't open their Grand location due to staffing shortages. "I started out at the Grand Avenue store and love the place. I really really want to get it open, but the dilemma I have is that I barely have enough people to staff this store," owner Travis Dillon said standing outside the Chippewa location. "I just can’t operate the other one and be efficient in both."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO