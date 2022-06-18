ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Dispatch: Crews responded to fire at Carter Co. landfill

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department the fire has been completely extinguished .

————————————————————————————————————————

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a fire began in the Carter County Landfill, emergency authorities say the blaze is ongoing.

According to Carter County Emergency Communications dispatch officials, crews were actively fighting a fire at the facility as of 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

While dispatch officials did confirm the presence of an active fire, they did not elaborate further on the incident’s specific report time, the scale of the flames or the exact units included in the response.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

Comments / 0

WJHL

WJHL

