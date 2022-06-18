Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Early Wednesday morning, VDOT Fredericksburg said their variable speed limit system would activate along a 15-mile stretch of northbound I-95 between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3). The $10 million project on northbound I-95 is being funded through the I-95 Corridor Improvement Program...
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Henrico that left one woman dead last Wednesday. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180. The investigation determined that a 1997 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the road to the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports one person was killed in a weekend crash in Cumberland County. According to police, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Anderson Highway just east of the intersection with Blenheim Road. A 1995 Pontiac Firebird heading west on...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured in a Chesterfield shooting Tuesday night. Officers are investigating in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court. Police said the woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251. No additional information was immediately...
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing multiple vehicles in Henrico and Richmond. On Thursday, June 16, police responded to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen in Richmond. Two other vehicles were also stolen from nearby homes. The first vehicle was stolen from the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace, and the second was stolen from the 12000 block of Summer Creek Court.
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation in Hopewell is underway after shots were fired early Wednesday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Cloverdale Avenue for the report of shots fired. Investigators determined that an unknown subject fired at a vehicle as it passed through the...
Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement. Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Tuesday, 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 124-125 for bridge construction to...
Gunshots damaged a home and vehicle in Henrico’s Near West End this past weekend, and Henrico Police are investigating. No one was injured by the shots, which caused damage in the 200 block of Forest Avenue. Neighbors heard gunfire at about midnight June 19, according to police.
