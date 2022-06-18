Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing multiple vehicles in Henrico and Richmond. On Thursday, June 16, police responded to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen in Richmond. Two other vehicles were also stolen from nearby homes. The first vehicle was stolen from the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace, and the second was stolen from the 12000 block of Summer Creek Court.

