ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Harpoon missiles destroyed a heavily-armed Russian vessel in the Black Sea, say Ukraine's military

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Comments / 144

Turk Storn
3d ago

This is great. The more costly this war is for Russia the BETTER. Especially putin. The people of Russia need to mass up and get rid of the terrorist leader!

Reply(23)
67
Ray Simon
3d ago

UKRAINE LAUNCHED AN AMERICAN made Pac-Man, and according to sources, it is gobbling up the Russian navy! Other sources confirmed there was loud gobbling sounds heard near to the Kremlin. It is alleged that Putin was seen shaking uncontrollably as he was whisked away to an underground bunker where Moskova vodka is stored

Reply(6)
25
tim t
3d ago

break out the mothballed subroc and asroc missiles next. lets give em all the junk left over from the cold war. and then they can try out a polaris.. just uh dont fire it until we get a hundred miles away first.

Reply(6)
21
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Ukraine#Us Harpoon#Russian#Pacific Vanguard#Reuters#Ukrainian#Harpoons#The Russian Navy#The Black Sea Fleet#Tor
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Business Insider

Business Insider

532K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy