Elon Musk says he doesn't 'really care' about being CEO of Twitter or his title: 'But people do need to listen to me'

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Musk spoke on a range of topics at his first meeting with Twitter employees, including remote work and whether he will be Twitter's CEO.

Jim Watson/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time in an hour-long meeting on Thursday.
  • He said he doesn't care about being Twitter's CEO, but expects people to listen to him regardless.
  • "I just want to make sure that the product evolves rapidly and in a good way," he added.

During his first meeting with Twitter employees this week, Elon Musk said he doesn't care about being the company's CEO.

"There are a lot of chores to being CEO. And I just want to make sure that the product evolves rapidly and in a good way," Musk said in a recording of the hour-long meeting reviewed by Insider.

"I don't really care what the title is. But people do need to listen to me," he added.

The billionaire has expressed a similar philosophy on executive titles at his companies SpaceX and Tesla. In March 2021, Musk named himself "Techno King" and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn "Master of Coin," official SEC filings show.

"All of these other titles are just basically made up," Musk previously said at The Wall Street Journal's 2021 CEO Council Summit. "So CEO is a made-up title, CFO is a made-up title, general counsel ... They don't mean anything."

At SpaceX and Tesla, Musk is more preoccupied with engineering and production than the administrative and operational taks that usually come along with the CEO title, he explained at Thursday's Twitter all-hands meeting . If Musk's deal to purchase Twitter goes through, the billionaire said he wants to center his attention on the app's "software and product design."

"If I say 'Hey, we need to improve the product in the following way and add these features' then, like, I do expect that people will listen to me in this regard," he told Twitter employees.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 75

Harold Baker
3d ago

That’s any business you don’t have to like what you boss tells you to do you just have to do it or quit and if twitter employees can’t let a comment be on social media then quit it’s free speech

Reply(3)
12
subconsciousanswers
3d ago

That's great Elon. You make your employees listen. I don't care and why should anyone else who isn't your employee? Who is Musk paying to write these attention grabbers peices that mean nothing except Musk wanted to be in a story. Just like Trump, Musk wants nonstop media coverage of what he thinks all day every day.

Reply(12)
29
Sophie
3d ago

Listen to man who builds faculty vehicles, makes pending car buyers sign a NDO, and is against unions. Yeah, trust Elon.

Reply
12
