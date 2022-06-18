ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore on top, as Doyle shines in Platinum Jubilee

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Ryan Moore offered an Ascot masterclass on the final day of the Royal meeting, setting the seal on yet another top jockey title.

Having drawn a blank on day one, Moore found momentum in the middle part of the week and arrived on Saturday with five winners in the bag and a clutch of chances, although only unplaced Chesham Stakes favourite Alfred Munnings was skinny odds.

His Hardwicke Stakes ride aboard Broome was a thing of beauty, tracking in from his wide draw to make all, while he delivered Rohaan with perfectly-timed precision to lift the Wokingham Stakes for a second successive year.

Group One honours went to Naval Crown and James Doyle as they led home a Godolphin one-two in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, while there is a special mention for 40-1 shot Holloway Boy who made a perfect racecourse bow in landing the Chesham Stakes.

Picture of the day

James Doyle celebrates after landing the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Quote of the day

I don’t even have a top hat and tails as we only knew we were going to run on Thursday, so it was too late to get everything

Performance of the day

Ryan Moore executed a front-running masterclass aboard Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Highlight of the week

Nature Strip was simply stunning on day one (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Nature Strip’s demolition job in Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes must go down as the high point of the week. The seven-year-old made light of the long trip from Australia as he put a top-class field to the sword in some style, winning in even more impressive manner than the four-and-a-half-length verdict suggests. Also ranking as special was Inspiral’s faultless return in Friday’s Coronation Stakes, and Baaeed extending his unbeaten run in the Queen Anne Stakes. But the Aussie speedster certainly made the biggest splash in 2022 edition of a meeting that saw crowds flood back in their thousands.

