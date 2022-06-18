ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Learn More About Cuban Car Culture

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfZwd_0gF4YRjy00

Bill Warner provides a unique glimpse into how Cubans relate to their automobiles.

If you’re like most American car enthusiasts, you’ve heard about the car culture in Cuba but have never seen it firsthand. Bill Warner, the Founder and Chairman of The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation has been to the island nation and experienced the automotive scene there. While the video below still won’t give you firsthand experience, it can provide you with even greater insight into how Cubans relate to their cars.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Thanks to red tape, it wasn’t easy for Warner to go to Cuba. Because he was the head of a foundation and the trip would have been considered for educational purposes, that combined with some other exceptions meant he could visit the island.

From the way Warner describes things, Cuba sounds like one giant classic car museum. The pictures shown in the video only support that view. You can see all kinds of classic Fords, Chevrolets, Cadillacs, Plymouths, and even a fair share of those old-school Russian cars like Chaikas.

As many have pointed out, this car culture in Cuba has been born of necessity in a nation ruled by the iron fist of communism. The same could happen elsewhere and is a solemn reminder of that. As Cuba has become more open with the rest of the world, there have been reports of residents wanting to trade their old cars for something newer, an indication that they drive classics every day not out of a love of nostalgia but rather out of necessity.

Punctuating the above point is when Warner tells how he finally realized he was being shadowed during his visits to Cuba. Not surprisingly, the government was concerned he was interested in subverting the local authority, even though in truth he was just a car nerd satisfying a curiosity.

Comments / 13

james bagos
3d ago

The democrats succeed in turning this country into a communist one we might be lucky to be driving classic cars if not bicycles the way the economy is going.

Reply(1)
6
Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

It always has amazed me when visiting Cuba that the American cars mean the world to those people and is such a status symbol

Reply(3)
5
Related
Smithonian

Inside the Effort to Restore Synagogues in Venice’s 500-Year-Old Jewish Ghetto

When art historian David Landau first visited Venice’s Renaissance synagogues after purchasing a home in the Italian city 12 years ago, he was stunned to see flaking layers of paint, benches infiltrated by woodworms, and damaged plaster and stucco decorations. The Italian Synagogue was in such disrepair, in fact, that it wasn’t included on the Jewish Museum of Venice’s tour of the local Jewish Ghetto, according to the nonprofit Save Venice Inc.
RELIGION
CarBuzz.com

It's Time To Celebrate America's Biggest Cars

For many enthusiasts who drive for enjoyment and not just as a means of getting from point A to B, the continuing trend of cars growing larger and heavier from one generation to the next isn't a good thing. The current BMW 3 Series is nearly the same size as the E39 5 Series. Yes, it's more comfortable than it once was, but it doesn't drive with the same delicacy as the much smaller E36 3 Series. The new-gen Kia Sportage is another example, being a full 7.1 inches longer than the outgoing model.
CELEBRITIES
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Culture#Vehicles#Cuban American#Classic Car#Cubans#Warner#Chevrolets#Cadillacs#Russian#Chaikas
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
sciencealert.com

18th-Century Spanish Shipwreck Has $17 Billion Worth of Coins And Gems Aboard

The Colombian army released images of one of the world's most valuable shipwrecks, the location of which was unknown for nearly three centuries. Spain's San Jose galleon was loaded with a vast cargo of treasure when it was sunk by British navy ships in 1708 during the War of the Spanish Succession.
SPAIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Check Out This Historic Drag Race Car Collection

Soon to be retired builder shows off a respectable classic hot rod collection. American car culture can essentially be summed up, in all of its glory, with just a couple of words, legendary speed. The long history of the American automotive manufacturers and their various violent vehicles will always be revered as some of the most powerful performance cars ever. This has led to a surplus of automotive enthusiasts collecting and protecting mass sums of these crazy classic cars. In this new age of revitalized modern muscle cars dominating both the streets and the drag strip, the vintage vehicles of yesteryear are still widely appreciated. This is probably best shown with this particular collection which aims to showcase some of America’s favorite hot rods.
CARS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
Phys.org

Colombia shares unprecedented images of treasure-laden wreck

Colombia's army has shared unprecedented images of the legendary San Jose galleon shipwreck, hidden underwater for three centuries and believed to have been carrying riches worth billions of dollars in today's money. Four observation missions using a remotely operated vehicle were sent to the wreck at a depth of almost...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The world is being infected by America's race pathology

Throughout my life, I have watched the world become more American. On every continent, people learn English, watch U.S. films, wear blue jeans, and aspire to live in pluralist, capitalist, and individualist societies. The dissemination of American values was one of the happiest facts of the 20th century. But I fear that the 21st century has brought an altogether darker cultural export.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

California-based execs of Latin music company are arrested for business ties to Mexico-based concert promoter linked to powerful drug cartels

A California-based Latin music company CEO and an associate are being accused of engaging in business transactions with a Mexican-based concert promoter who has ties to drug cartels in Mexico. Ángel del Villar, 41, owner of Del Records and talent agency Del Entertainment, and Luca Scalisi, 56, the chief financial...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IFLScience

The Russian Mathematician Who Thinks History Never Happened

Have you ever noticed how much Michelangelo’s David looks like ancient Greek and Roman statues? Have you ever wondered why that is?. Perhaps you thought it was because of normal things like “people are sometimes inspired by the past” or “the fact that ancient statues looked nothing like we imagine,” but no! The truth, if you believe a Russian mathematician named Anatoly Fomenko, is much darker.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The 'pickelhaube' pyramids: How 12,000 spiked helmets captured from Germans soldiers in WWI were piled high on New York's 'Victory Way' in 1919 as part of epic post-war weapons and equipment sell off

Images of German soldiers wearing their spiked helmets in the trenches are some of the most recognisable of the First World War. The famous 'pickelhaube' helmets were ditched in favour or ordinary steel ones in 1916, due to the fact that they were impractical for use in trench warfare. But...
MILITARY
The Verge

Take a leisurely drive through automotive history in Ford’s newly digitized archive

Ford is officially 119 years old, and in celebration, the Blue Oval is launching an online archive so car enthusiasts can sift through its long and storied past. The Ford Heritage Vault is a digital database that contains more than 5,000 curated photographs and product brochures from Ford and Lincoln vehicles, spanning from the company’s founding in 1903 to its centennial in 2003.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy