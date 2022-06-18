ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION WARNING OF HIGH FIRE DANGER

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Firefighter’s Association is warning the public of a high fire danger this weekend. Weather for the next few days shows a continued hot, dry spell. Temperatures will be...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

kwhi.com

UNEMPLOYMENT RATES UP IN AREA FOR MAY

Unemployment in Washington County rose slightly during the month of May. Countywide unemployment numbers increased from 525 in April to 552 in May. Meanwhile, the county’s number of employed residents and its civilian labor force both dropped in May. Employment declined to 14,300 from 14,410 in April, while the civilian labor force fell to 14,852 from April’s total of 14,935.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE CRASHES THROUGH GARAGE WALL INTO HOUSE

At 4:30 pm South Montgomery County FIrefighters were dispatched to a home on Havenhouse in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision. An elderly homeowner hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to crash through the garage wall into his kitchen. A 75-year-old male is being transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition after being struck by debris. His wife suffered minor injuries. South Montgomery County Firefighters deemed the house unstable to pull the vehicle out at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22. Need food? Montgomery County Food Bank distributes food to over 70 partners across Montgomery county that are ready to serve you!. To find the food pantry nearest you, visit our website at mcfoodbank.org/find- a-food-pantry-partne r-agencies-conroe-tx . This week’s Mobile Markets (drive-thru pantries)…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN INJURED IN HOSTYN CHURCH EXPLOSION DIES

The woman who was injured earlier this month during an explosion that destroyed the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn has died. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim, identified separately as Verlene Ann Kuntschik, died Monday morning. Kuntschik had been in the intensive...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN MONTGOMERY

735pm-Montgomery Fire is responding to a lightning strike on a propane tank which is now leaking in the 10800 block of Buck Ridge Road. 740pm-Conroe Fire responding to power lines down on Pine Lake with multiple poles down and lines down-Mid South is reporting 1600 homes with no power in the Montgomery Area.
MONTGOMERY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ALL LANES FM 1314 CLOSED

1230PM-ALL LANES OF FM 1314 ARE CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST 1PM FOR CRASH INVESTIGATION. 1PM UPDATE-ROAD WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL ABOUT 130PM AS INVESTIGATORS ARE CURRENTLY MAPPING THE SCENE WITH A DRONE. 115PM-FM 1314 SOUTHBOUND HAS REOPENED. NORTHBOUND RESTRICTED TO ONE CENTER TURN LANE UNTIL ABOUT 230PM.
ENVIRONMENT
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR CHAPPELL HILL LUXURY RV RESORT

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a luxury travel trailer and RV park in Chappell Hill. The Chamber will welcome new member Chappell Hill RV Resort, located at 7791 FM 2447, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The park covers over...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST AT PRAIRIE VIEW MOTEL

A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wtaw.com

Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT

A reckless diver call lead to the arrest of a Navasota man Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:10, Officers heard a reckless driver call being dispatched. A traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. After further investigation, Marcus Andreas Lee, 44 of Navasota, was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked in for Driving while intoxicated, 3 or more offences.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

UPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac has transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac who was from California said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. It was not believed that he was impaired but that will be investigated. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 22 INDICTMENTS

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DISTURBANCE CALL LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A disturbance call lead to a police pursuit Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:30, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Highway 290 West, in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers met with the subject who was allegedly throwing glass bottles at the business. Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lionel Salgado Jr., 20 of Brenham, left the location and ended up in a pursuit with Brenham Police Department and Washington County units. The pursuit ended near the 5300 block of Highway 105. Salgado was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST FRIDAY OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 9:35, Cpl. Perez conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South Jackson Street. Investigation revealed that the driver, Markell De Mond Lee, 20 of Brenham, had an active warrant out of Washington County for Fail to give Notice after Striking Fixed Landscaping greater than $200. Once the warrant was confirmed, Lee was placed in custody for the active warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

