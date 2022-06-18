5 Alternatives to the 2022 Subaru Forester

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO