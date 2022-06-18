ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Unbelievable Audi Quattro Barn Find Discovered After 30 Years

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This 1982 Audi Quattro barn find is one for the record books. Look at that dusty gold. The post Unbelievable Audi Quattro Barn Find Discovered After 30 Years appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

VW "Half-track Fox" restored and rebuilt after 60 years

Six decades ago, an enterprising mechanic turned a Volkswagen Microbus into a half-track. Known as the "Half-track Fox," the unique van just emerged from a full restoration to once again tackle mountainous terrain. The Half-track Fox was built in May 1962 at VW's plant in Hannover, Germany. It was delivered...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Dedicated BMW M1 fan builds Procars from spare parts

The BMW M1 Procar was a racing version of the iconic M1 supercar built for a short lived one-make series. Only a small number of originals were built, but one of the mechanics who worked on them has managed to recreate some from spare parts. As described in the video...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Barn Finds#Audi Quattro#Vehicles#English#European
CarBuzz.com

It's Time To Celebrate America's Biggest Cars

For many enthusiasts who drive for enjoyment and not just as a means of getting from point A to B, the continuing trend of cars growing larger and heavier from one generation to the next isn't a good thing. The current BMW 3 Series is nearly the same size as the E39 5 Series. Yes, it's more comfortable than it once was, but it doesn't drive with the same delicacy as the much smaller E36 3 Series. The new-gen Kia Sportage is another example, being a full 7.1 inches longer than the outgoing model.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

The 6 best electric bikes for dads who are dying for a new ride

In the burgeoning new world of electric mobility, there’s an e-bike for everyone, and naturally, that includes your own flesh and blood; your personal patriarch; your figure of the father variety; your dad. Just like there are many types of dads in this world, there’s also a full spectrum...
BICYCLES
Motorious

eBay Find: 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Drag Car

Would you take in this former drag racer turned project car?. There was a popular song in the 80s where the lyrics talk about “take a chance on me” something we can imaging this 1968 Dodge Charger R/T recently listed on eBay would sing. After all, this Mopar is admittedly a bit of a mess but in the right hands it could become something. Just beware, the current owner had plans to turn this ride into a “streetable drag car version of a rat rod” and eventually decided the project was too overwhelming.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
CAR AND DRIVER

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is an Ultra-Limited $7.4 Million Longtail Edition

Pagani first revealed the Huayra, its successor to the legendary Zonda, in 2012. In true Pagani fashion, though, the company is still releasing limited-edition and one-off versions of the mid-engine carbon-bodied supercar. The latest version is this, the Huayra Codalunga. The Codalunga—Italian for longtail—was developed by Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni special...
CARS
Motorious

1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road. Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

115K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy