TULARE COUNTY – A solo vehicle accident early on Sunday morning left the driver dead on Highway 198. According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:57 a.m. officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a car fire on State Route 198 west of Mooney Boulevard. An unidentified male, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry, on State Route 198 westbound just west of Mooney Boulevard. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed it to run off the road to his immediate right.

1 DAY AGO