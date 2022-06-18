ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

St. Paul man sentenced to more than 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Eagan

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.

Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11 total gunshot wounds and died at the scene. A red car was seen driving away from the hotel, the complaint said.

Police found the car, with Baker and a driver inside. The driver said that two men had gotten into the backseat of the car, pointed guns at another passenger, and robbed her and Baker.

Baker said that after they were robbed, the two men ran away and he got out of the car and chased them. He said he fired his own gun and hit one of the men. Because of his criminal history, Baker was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Eagan police were not able to find a firearm near Anderson, the complaint says.

CBS Minnesota

Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family seeks answers in fatal St. Paul trench collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The family of a victim of a trench collapse is hoping for answers. On Friday afternoon, Jeff Jeanetta and Bob Brantjen died at a St. Paul construction site, after a trench collapsed on them. It happened on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard. It took rescuers hours to recover their bodies."He would do whatever he could for you," said Jeff's brother Joe. "He was well-liked by a lot of people."He is still trying to process what happened to his younger brother. He said Jeff Jeanetta was putting in a water line at a new construction site...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth gas station shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

(FOX 9) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Plymouth has been charged after he turned himself in to police. The Plymouth Police Department on Monday said Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to authorities on June 17. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

