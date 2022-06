State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45. The move comes despite a federal hold on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which will see the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses to widen I-45 from Beltway 8 to downtown and reroute the main lanes to the east side of the city's busy Central Business District. The project can only move forward, however, if the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) receives final approval from the Federal Highway Administration, which is investigating a civil rights claim that the project would disproportionally affect Black and Latino communities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO