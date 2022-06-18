Colorado Springs Teen, Riley Whitelaw, Killed; Co-Worker Is Suspect In The Case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of Riley Whitelaw, 17. On the evening of June 11, 2022, a manager at the Walgreens, off Centennial and Vindicator, found her body in the breakroom.

According to arrest documents, Whitelaw had complained about a co-worker, Joshua Johnson, 28. Whitelaw told store managers in 2021 that Johnson was making advances toward her and she was uncomfortable.

Johnson has been arrested on first-degree murder charges. State troopers arrested him on June 12th, about 100 miles outside of the city. Johnson had cuts and bruises at the time of his arrest, he told police that he had been attacked at the Walgreens.

Arrest records indicate that surveillance video at the store shows Johnson stacking boxes up in front of the camera to block the lens. Someone had also taped paper over the windows in the area of the breakroom, and put a “restrooms closed” sign in the area to keep people away.

Johnson is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County jail.

Whitelaw was a student at Air Academy High School, was a member of AAHS Colorguard, worked part-time, and was a volunteer at the Human Society.