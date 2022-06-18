ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Teen, Riley Whitelaw, Killed; Co-Worker Is Suspect In The Case

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of Riley Whitelaw, 17. On the evening of June 11, 2022, a manager at the Walgreens, off Centennial and Vindicator, found her body in the breakroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dHQ4_0gF4WNxM00

Riley Whitelaw (credit Colorado Springs Gazette)

According to arrest documents, Whitelaw had complained about a co-worker, Joshua Johnson, 28. Whitelaw told store managers in 2021 that Johnson was making advances toward her and she was uncomfortable.

Johnson has been arrested on first-degree murder charges. State troopers arrested him on June 12th, about 100 miles outside of the city. Johnson had cuts and bruises at the time of his arrest, he told police that he had been attacked at the Walgreens.

Arrest records indicate that surveillance video at the store shows Johnson stacking boxes up in front of the camera to block the lens. Someone had also taped paper over the windows in the area of the breakroom, and put a “restrooms closed” sign in the area to keep people away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQ5MT_0gF4WNxM00

Joshua Johnson (credit Colorado Springs Police Department)

Johnson is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County jail.

Whitelaw was a student at Air Academy High School, was a member of AAHS Colorguard, worked part-time, and was a volunteer at the Human Society.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Woman dies in custody of JeffCo Sheriff’s Office

GOLDEN, Colo. — A multi-agency investigation is focusing on how a woman became unconscious and then ultimately died while being transported from Denver’s jail to the detention center in Jefferson County. On Friday, Jefferson County deputies were transporting Sierra Sandoval, 22, while she was in custody. During the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Bond, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
CBS Denver

Man Steals Park County Patrol Car, Responds To Scene, Then Stabs Himself

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody in Teller County after allegedly breaking into a Park County Sheriff substation, stealing a marked car, responding to a dispatch call, then crashing the cruiser in the woods. It happened early Monday morning. Deputies say Jeremiah Taylor burglarized the Park County Sheriff substation in Lake George and stole a marked PCSO patrol vehicle. At 3:27 a.m., the suspect overheard a call in Teller County broadcast over the police radio system, and drove to that call. Deputies in Teller County were made aware of the situation and saw the Park County vehicle...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 460 grams of methamphetamine recovered during traffic stop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 460 grams of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Colorado Springs. Monday, a drug trafficking organization was targeted by the Metro VNI Narcotics Street Team during an in-progress drug operation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say a traffic stop was conducted on 28-year-old Marco The post More than 460 grams of methamphetamine recovered during traffic stop in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

16-year-old Hailey Sullivan missing since May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan. Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security and Widefield on Main Street on Tuesday, May 24. Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a white sweat pants with a The post 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan missing since May appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Murder#Violent Crime#Air Academy High School
kvnutalk

Man, woman allegedly held at gunpoint by kidnapping suspect while hiking in Colorado

A couple hiking in Colorado were held at gunpoint during an alleged kidnapping attempt before managing to escape, authorities said. The husband and wife were walking on a trail near Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, in the Denver metro area, around 8 a.m. Friday when they passed a man tying his shoe who then pulled out a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Three suspects wanted for robbery in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Willow Park Way and Woodmoor Drive. EPSO warns the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspects. If you see the vehicle or suspects pictured above, contact EPSO at […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Man shot in leg, no suspects found

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred near Dorchester Park after a man was shot in the leg. At 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a hospital regarding a 41-year-old man receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told officers he was walking […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KKTV

Two people facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing a business early this morning. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News their officers were dispatched to a large business on the 2800 block of North Chestnut Street around 6:37am. As officers arrived, they investigated an in-process burglary. The officers established a containment perimeter around the building and observed the two suspects inside the building through surveillance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman allegedly shoots husband, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman for the alleged shooting of her husband, Friday evening. Beatriz Giraldo was taken into custody after probable cause was established for several crimes including the possible shooting of her husband. Just after 8 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a hospital to contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Stolen vehicle and drug arrest of two felons

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested two felons after responding to a call regarding suspicious activity early morning on Jun 16. WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and persons near the Trail Ridge Apartment complex. When officer arrived, they found two suspects seated in a vehicle that was […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Saturday night in Colorado Springs after crashing his motorcycle into a truck on Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a motorcycle was speeding southbound on Nevada without headlights. A truck was stopped at the intersection The post Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy