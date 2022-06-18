ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist escapes injury when cycle crashes into downed tree on Green Street Road

By Bruce Kropp
Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old Salem man declined hospital treatment after his motorcycle crashed into a tree Friday morning that had fallen across the...

Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
Salem Firemen handle ten calls after storm moves through Friday morning

The Salem Fire Protection District handled ten calls in the aftermath of the Friday morning severe weather, including a barn fire apparently started from a lightning strike. The fire was on the Robert Burkett farm at 4630 Hoots Chapel Road. Firemen had initially been called about a large tree that had fallen on power lines bringing them down across an unoccupied car. The lines turned out not to be live. However while at the scene, smoke was seen coming from a barn on the property that had apparently been struck by lightning. The fire was confined to one interior wall. Firemen fear the fire would have been much worse if not spotted right away.
Hoyleton woman killed in Friday crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL — A 38-year-old Hoyleton woman was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, Carrie Shopinski, was traveling southbound on Tower Road a half-mile north of Holly Road near Irvington when she left the eastside of the road, overcorrected, and struck a bridge on the west side of the road. Styninger believes weather is a factor in the crash.
Iuka Fire Department delivers baby Monday evening

The Iuka Fire Department delivered what appeared to be a healthy baby boy at an Iuka home where a visitor had gone into labor. Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says the mother and baby boy were later taken by United Medical Response to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Firemen were...
Centralia Firemen say two fires appear to be weather-related

Centralia City Firemen say a fire that started around the electrical box of the William Spencer home on Bel Air Drive in Centralia just before noon on Saturday may have been related to the Friday morning severe weather. It was the second fire put out by firemen that appeared to...
Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
Salem swears in new police sergeant; hears storm cleanup

Salem has a new police sergeant. Blake Phillips was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting. He replaces Greg Wright who retired. The Salem City Council Monday night approved a special use permit to allow second-floor living at the former Coaches Corner building at 115 West Main. The applicant Lisa Lamb Erlinger is planning to use the main floor for a coffee bar and relocation of her Go Gourmet business. Mayor Nic Farley says this is the type of use they’d like to see on the upper stories of downtown buildings.
Centralia Police arrest 14-year-old boy for car theft following high speed chase

Centralia Police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile boy on multiple charges after he is accused of hot wiring a car and leading Centralia Police on a high-speed chase. Centralia Police say the incident began late Sunday night when a car was reported stolen from the 500 block of Sarah Drive. The resident saw the car being driven away after hearing a noise outdoors.
Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
Police Beat for Monday, June 21st, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 55-year-old James Shadowens of East Mozart in Woodlawn is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond on a Marion County felony warrant for pending possession of methamphetamine and resisting peace officer charges. 38-year-old Joshua Boyce of...
Morris Arrested Following Vehicle Chase

A call from concerned citizen in regards to an erratic driver ended in the arrest of a Grayville woman following a high speed chase. On Friday, June 17th at around 11 a.m. Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a hit and run between Crossville and Carmi. The caller stated that a Black Mercury passenger car had pulled over at the old rest stop and was doing donuts and driving dangerously. They stated that the female driver then backed into a Campbell’s company truck. As Capeheart was headed to the scene he was contacted by Grayville Police Chief Bobby Hatcher who was on his way back to Grayville from Carmi and said he had located the vehicle however when he tried to make a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. Hatcher said that he was able to identify the female driver who was 42 year old Evelyn J Morris of 106 S Main Street in Grayville. Capeheart then met Hatcher and the vehicle south of Crossville on IL Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop. Morris then pulled into a field, backed out onto the highway, then headed south again quickly reaching a speed of 85 mph. Morris was splitting the two lanes of traffic forcing both lanes of traffic off the highway to avoid a collision. While in pursuit an officer with the Carmi Police Department set up spike strips at the Carmi city limit sign and waited for the vehicle. Morris begin driving even more recklessly, leaving the roadway to avoid the strips. Another set of spike strips were set up West of Crossville city limits. Morris got to the strips and slowed down. Realizing she had nowhere, she accelerated and drove over the spikes and ended up running into a ditch. Morris continued to try and get away with flat tires heading towards Crossville. When Morris finally stopped she exited the vehicle and was ordered to get on the ground, but she fled instead. After a brief foot chase, an officer took Morris to the ground. She briefly resisted, but was eventually placed into handcuffs and transported to the White County Jail. Morris racked up multiple charges and is being held in the White County Jail until her hearing on July 26th.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
Police Beat for Sunday, June 19th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 39-year-old Centralia resident on multiple charges. Carlos Smith of South Hickory was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, obstructing ID, driving on a revoked license, possession of cannabis, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A 27-year-old Odin woman has...
Boil order issued for parst of South Cherry and West 4th in Centralia

Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area of Centralia:. On South Cherry from West Broadway to West 6th Street and on West 4th Street from South Hickory to South Beech Street. Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions or...
Three people receive minor injuries in Centralia crash

Three people were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia for treatment of minor injuries following a van-pickup truck crash late Wednesday morning in Centralia. Centralia Police say a van driven by Dominic Figueroa of Bryant Lane in Salem was traveling westbound on Calumet approaching the Lincoln...
Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
ISP investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. According to an ISP press release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the boy.
Fake Swatting Call Results In Sheriff’s Investigation

On Saturday, June 18, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible shooting and hostage situation in Pocahontas. After deputies arrived on scene and secured the area, an occupant of the residence exited at the request of deputies. After the occupant exited the residence and...
