The Salem Fire Protection District handled ten calls in the aftermath of the Friday morning severe weather, including a barn fire apparently started from a lightning strike. The fire was on the Robert Burkett farm at 4630 Hoots Chapel Road. Firemen had initially been called about a large tree that had fallen on power lines bringing them down across an unoccupied car. The lines turned out not to be live. However while at the scene, smoke was seen coming from a barn on the property that had apparently been struck by lightning. The fire was confined to one interior wall. Firemen fear the fire would have been much worse if not spotted right away.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO