Accidents

Crash kills 2 actors from ‘The Chosen One,’ a Netflix series based on ‘American Jesus’

By Aaron Shill
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Two cast members working on a planned Netflix streaming series called “The Chosen One” were killed in a car accident in Mexico, according to reports. The Associated Press reported that Raymundo...

Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
The Independent

Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash

Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.The accident left six other...
#Traffic Accident#The Associated Press#The Baja California Sur#Fox News
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
ACCIDENTS
