Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had an odd relationship over the last couple of years. Irving has missed a ton of time with injuries and last year, he missed most of the season due to his beliefs involving the vaccine against COVID-19. Having said that, the Nets have not gotten a ton of bang for their buck when it comes to Kyrie, and now, they have to engage in contract talks with him as his deal is expiring.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO