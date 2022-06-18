St. Louis officer helps remove two kids from hot car

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis officer helped remove two kids who were left inside a hot car earlier this week.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened Thursday, but did not disclose the location. A concerned citizen call police when they noticed two kids inside the car. After an officer removed the children, they received treatment from emergency crews.

Police say the temperature at the time of this incident was 92 degrees and the heat index was 102 degrees. However, the temperature inside the car was 109 degrees.

SLMPD hopes the incident raises awareness on how quickly a car can heat up. Police encourage adults to not leave a child or pet in an unattended motor vehicle, especially during the summer.

