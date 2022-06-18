Missing: 74-year-old Long Beach man suffering from medical conditions

Authorities Saturday circulated a photo of a 74-year-old man suffering from medical conditions who went missing in Long Beach.

Thomas Edward Morgan, who may be easily disoriented, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near the smoking area of his care facility in the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Morgan was described as a 6-feet tall, 200-pound Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was

wearing a maroon jumpsuit.

The LBPD’s Missing Persons Detail urged anyone with information regarding Morgan’s whereabouts to call them at 562-570-7246 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.