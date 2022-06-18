Wichitans gather for Juneteenth ICT Parade
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People braved the heat to celebrate Juneteenth at the Juneteenth ICT Parade in Wichita on Saturday morning.
The parade headed down 13th Street. People walked and watched the parade.
Horses, loud cars, and lots of candy could be found, but also a sense of community for people like Miss Juneteenth ICT 2022.
"I think Juneteenth to me represents our history, to be honest, and I'm glad that we can come together again as people again and let each other know that we've got each other's backs," said Miss Juneteenth ICT 2022, Meya Howell.
