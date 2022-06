ELIZABETHTON — The last days of Liberty! are upon us for this year. The final performances of the 43rd season of Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals, Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, will be performed from Thursday to Saturday, June 23-25. This is an especially auspicious year to see the play about life in America’s frontier during the 18th century. That is because one of the four major events covered in the play is the formation of the Watauga Association by the leaders of the early settlement. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the creation of the Watauga Association.

