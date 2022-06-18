ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC MBB Lands Northwestern Transfer Pete Nance

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FmKE_0gF4UAYL00

The graduate transfer will likely take Brady Manek’s spot in the rotation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

North Carolina is bringing back most of its key players from last season’s national runner-up team, and now the Tar Heels are adding an important piece for next year. Northwestern forward Pete Nance announced he is heading to Chapel Hill next year as a graduate transfer.

Nance thanked the Wildcats program for giving him the opportunity to play for their basketball program in the announcement.

“We’ve been through some high highs, and some low lows, but all for an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world,” he said. “To my coaches, support staff and teammates, thank you all for supporting and encouraging me throughout my career, and making memories that will last a lifetime.”

Nance will likely replace Brady Manek at power forward in a starting lineup that is returning Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot. Nance played four seasons at Northwestern but peaked in his senior season last year, averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45% from three-point range.

Watch college basketball online with fuboTV: Try for free!

All five of UNC’s projected starters will be upperclassmen, with three of the five in at least their fourth season including two fifth-year graduates.

With Nance in UNC’s fold, SI ’s Kevin Sweeney projects the Tar Heels as the best team in the country entering the 2022–23 season. Sweeney also believes Nance and Bacot will form “the nation’s best frontcourt” in Hubert Davis’s second season.

More CBB Coverage:

For more North Carolina coverage, go to All Tar Heels .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Duke to face former Blue Devil in Durham

In 2019, the ACC revealed regular-season matchups for the following three seasons. Well, those three seasons are now in the books. So Duke basketball fans had to wait until this week to find out which teams the Blue Devils, under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, would have to square off against next season.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

Remembering UNC legend Lennie Rosenbluth

On Saturday, we all got the sad news that North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away at the age of 89. A Tar Heel from 1954-57, Rosenbluth was the star of the 1957 national championship team, averaging 28 points per game as he led Carolina to an undefeated 32-0 record. He won both ACC and National Player of the Year awards for his efforts that season, which means his #10 will hang in the rafters forever as a retired number. Both his PPG averages from 1956-57 (28.0) and in his career (26.9) are school records that still stand to this day.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

4-star recruit commits to Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday. The four-star power...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Does NC State have the ACC’s best linebacking corps? Yeah, probably

The biggest reason to buy NC State heading into the 2022 season is its defense, which was good even despite the injury problems it faced in 2021 and will almost certainly get better if it keeps its best contributors healthy. If you’re looking for a dose of unfiltered June, David...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
The Spun

Coach K Announces Decision On Duke's 2022-23 Season

For the first time since 1980, Coach K won't be roaming the sideline in Durham as the head coach of Duke basketball. Mike Krzyzewski chose to walk away from coaching after a storied 42-year career that included five national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC Tournament titles. And according to Coach K, Cameron Crazies shouldn't expect to see him any time soon.
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

4-Star Paylor Camps At UNC, And Then Talks Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was one of many participants at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound 4-star prospect from Cummings High School in Burlington, NC, showed why he is the No. 119 prospect in his class nationally and No. 2 in the Tar Heel State with his elite speed and receiving ability. Paylor just clearly stood out because he was uncoverable by the defensive backs at the event.
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mckillop
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Caleb Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Mbb#Northwestern#Wildcats#Fubotv#Si
WRAL News

Charlotte-based bar, deli and convenience store announces Durham location

Durham, N.C. — A Charlotte-based bar, deli and convenience store has announced plans to open off of Durham's Ninth Street. The Common Market plans to open this fall at 1821 Green St. The market is known for its curated mix of craft beer, wine, coffee and deli sandwiches. The market is known for being open all day and night seven days a week.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

2 women stabbed, injured during fight near Durham park

Durham, N.C. — Police said two women are recovering after being stabbed during a fight in Durham. The incident took place near Long Meadow Park on Liberty Street just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday,. Police told WRAL News two women got into fight when one of the women was stabbed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
cbs17

2 women stabbed during ‘altercation’ between women in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were stabbed Sunday afternoon in Durham when two women were involved in “an altercation,” according to Durham police. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Liberty Street, near Eastway Elementary School, a news release from Durham police said.
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
BURLINGTON, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy