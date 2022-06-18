El Paso fire water crews respond to a body found in a canal

UPDATE -- Fire officials say they recovered a female body approximately in her 20's from the water and have turned the scene over to law enforcement for identification and investigation purposes.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue unit is responding to a report of a body found in a canal at the 10,000 block of Southside Rd.

The call came in at around 11:09 A.M.

