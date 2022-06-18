Diamond Bridge Opens In Country Of Georgia

Summer weather has arrived in Green Country as another week of hot temperatures is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The mid-level ridge will remain the dominant weather feature for the next few days. The center of this ridge positioned across the southern plains will keep the organized convective systems removed from the area. Wednesday and Thursday the ridge weakens and may allow a few showers or storms to brush the northern extent of the ridge, mostly across southern Kansas, extreme northeastern OK, far northeastern Arkansas, and southwestern Missouri. We’ll keep a low pop (10%) for both during these periods. Later in the week, most data support the ridge gaining strength Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 100 before weakening Sunday into early next week. At the surface, a strong front for June will be possible Sunday with northeast winds and temps dropping into the upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO