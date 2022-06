The Queen has missed every day of the Royal Ascot for the first time since she was crowned, the racecourse has confirmed.Her Majesty, who experiences episodic mobility problems, is usually a fixture at the racing event. However, it has been reported that she will watch the final day on television.Her absence this year marks the first time the Queen has missed the Royal Ascot of her own accord, having missed it in 2020 when the race was “held behind closed doors due to the pandemic”.It comes after the 96-year-old monarch was absent for much of the platinum jubilee celebrations at...

