1.4M electrical panels recalled due to thermal, fire hazards

News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usmhM_0gF4SWnV00

(KTVX) — Schneider Electric has issued a recall on 1.4 million electrical panels due to an unsecured screw that could result in the load center overheating.

The product safety notice is for the QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Center.

Schneider says the wire-binding screw within the lug body could potentially not be torqued properly to the Plug-on-Neutral bar. Over time, the unsecured electrical joint could result in listing the neutral connection and potentially lead to overheating the load.

“If that connection is loose, the affected load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards,” wrote Schneider in the recall notice, which also warned of potential property damage and personal injury.

The recalled panels were manufactured between February 1, 2020, and January 12, 2022, at Schneider Electric Plant 15.

Consumers may have purchased the load center at an authorized Schneider Electric, home improvement, or hardware store. Panels may have also been provided by a home builder or electrical contractor.

Schneider will provide free inspection and repair for recalled products. A full list of the impacted products and catalog numbers is available at the company’s website.

