2 dead in plane crash near Buckeye Municipal Airport

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a plane crash in the desert on the western edge of metro Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration say the Cessna aircraft crashed near the municipal airport in Buckeye, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix. Buckeye police say one of the plane’s occupants died at the scene, while the other person was brought to a hospital and later died. Identities haven’t been released for the two people aboard the plane. The FAA and National Safety Transportation Board are investigating the crash.