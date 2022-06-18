ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday.

The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests.

Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on June 20 to celebrate West Virginia's statehood. After announcing the winner, the Governor and First Lady will perform the ceremonial cake cutting.

The day will also feature a Golden Horseshoe Reunion, open to all former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award in recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. The reunion will feature a ceremony in the State Theater, beginning at 12:30 p.m., which will include Gov. Justice being knighted with an honorary Golden Horseshoe in recognition of his service to West Virginia and support of the state’s history.

A West Virginia Day reception will be held at 1:00 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host its inaugural History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as All-Star teams to compete for bragging rights.

The West Virginia Day festivities will also include several choir performances throughout the day.

The post West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center appeared first on The Hinton News .

