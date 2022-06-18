Father-daughter pair graduate from Barton Community College's Fort Riley campus

Dawayne Krepel and his daughter Kathryn, who graduated with associate degrees from Barton Community College, both walked across the stage last month at the Fort Riley Education Services commencement ceremony in Manhattan. Photo courtesy Barton Community College

It started with a daughter posing a challenge to her father.

Kathryn Krepel, 18, learned about some college credit classes offered at Riley County High School. Her dad, Dawayne, 42, told her to go for it, but she turned it around on him.

“She’s like, ‘What about you, Dad?’” Dawayne said. “I said, ‘Oh, is that a challenge?,’ and she’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ So we challenged each other.”

The conversation set the pair on the path to their associate degrees through Barton Community College’s Fort Riley campus. They graduated together last month, days before Kathryn graduated from Riley County High. The duo said they supported each other through the journey and were proud of their joint accomplishment.

“It was a bonding experience for both of us,” Kathryn said.

Dawayne, a military veteran, had taken some college classes years ago but had not finished his degree and thought pursuing it would open up more career opportunities. Kathryn set a goal for herself to complete her associate degree before graduating from high school so she could be ahead when it came to her college career.

“I always knew my daughter was a lot smarter than me,” he said. “When she came home and told me about it, I was like, ‘You can do whatever you put your mind to.’”

Kathryn said juggling high school and college deadlines was difficult. Sometimes schedules would clash, like during Riley County High’s homecoming week.

“Our high school schedule would change but I would still have my Zoom classes at that same time,” she said.

Kathryn said she and her father would often go to each other with questions about classes and that it helped to have someone who could explain concepts in a way she understood.

“He’s smart in certain aspects and I’m smart in certain aspects, so we kind of relied on each other,” she said.

She also said it was less intimidating asking her dad for help than it was a professor, so she had a safe place to ask questions.

“I felt more comfortable going to my dad,” she said. “When I was really struggling I would go to my dad, or my mom sometimes.”

Dawayne said the years out of school had left him out of practice with school habits and some of the subjects. He said when he had questions, Kathryn had the answers.

“I was lucky because I had a tutor,” he said. “She did a lot for both of us.”

They also helped motivate each other when things got challenging. When Kathryn got overwhelmed and felt discouraged, her father would encourage her.

“I was so exhausted,” she said. “And my dad would be like, ‘No, you’re almost there. You can do it.’ And so I’d be like, ‘Okay, I can do it.’”

At one point, Dawayne said he nearly gave up. One of his other daughters had been diagnosed with cancer, and between caring for her and his job, he didn’t feel he could handle classes on top of it. But Kathryn told him to keep going.

“She’s like, ‘Dad, we made a pact that we would walk across that stage together,’” Dawayne said. “She got me my degree.”

They finally reached the finish line last month. Kathryn said reaching their goal after all the work was exciting.

“I was super proud of not only my dad but also myself,” she said. “I had worked really hard and he had worked really hard, so it was really nice for us to both do it together.”

Both plan to enroll in online classes at Upper Iowa University through Fort Riley to work toward their bachelor’s degrees. Kathryn ultimately hopes to also earn a master’s degree and a doctorate. Dawayne said watching her receive her associate degree was one of his proudest moments as a father and he looks forward to continuing the journey together.

“It made me validate my fatherhood,” “It sent her on a path to be better than me. When she did it at 17, there’s no words a father can express how proud of a moment it was.”