ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Kirven Appointed to Replace Judge Edelman

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo’s Ben Kirven has been appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to replace Judge William J. Edelman as the Fourth District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District. According to a release from the governor’s office, the governor has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sheridan Media

Schock talks on returning to the mayoral seat in Clearmont

The newly elected mayor of Clearmont is familiar with the job. Chris Schock held the seat from 2014 – 2018. He was recently reelected in May as the only running candidate. Schock began his second term as mayor on June 1. A retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, Schock served in Afghanistan after the events of 9/11 and currently serves as the treasurer for the Sheridan County School District #3 board.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Commission OKs 2% Lodging Tax Proposition

Sheridan County’s Commissioners, at their regular Tuesday meeting, voted to place a proposition on the November General Election ballot for voters to decide whether or not to continue the 2% Countywide Lodging Tax for another four years. According to County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, Sheridan County’s portion of the...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Seth Rasmuson

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 22, 2001, to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his Dad, brothers, and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
BUFFALO, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Johnson County, WY
Government
Sheridan Media

JCSD#1 Board Approves Employment Recommendations

At their recent regular meeting the Johnson County School Board, in their Consent Agenda, voted to accept the employment recommendations for the district’s schools. There were a number of recommendations for instructors throughout the district as well as approval of resignations of coaches, a custodian and a mechanic, and the resignation of Cameron Kukuchka as the district’s Technology Director, which will take effect June 30.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Early Look At Northern WY Community College FY 2023 Budget Projects Another Year In The Black

By this time next year, the Northern Wyoming Community College District could have some more money in the bank, even though no more money is coming from Campbell County. Exact numbers are still being discussed but if the next fiscal year goes well, the District could have an operating revenue of more than $32-million and end up with a surplus of $600,000.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Memorial Hospital changes doors policy

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Starting July 5, Campbell County Memorial Hospital will keep its main entrance open at all times for general hospital access. Only emergency and walk-in clinic patients will be able to enter through the emergency department entrance, a hospital news release said. Greeters will perpetually staff the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Sheridan Media

Council Adopts Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

The Sheridan City Council adopted the budget for FY23 at Monday night’s regularly scheduled business meeting. The budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 is in the amount of $51.9 million. $14.2 million of that amount is the City’s General Fund. The budget resolution passed by a vote of 5 to 2, with Councilors Kristen Jennings and Clint Beaver casting no votes against the resolution. Prior to the vote, Councilor Jennings addressed the council and mayor on her impending no vote.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SCSD#1 Superintendent says Enrollment Strong During Past School Year

SCSD#1 met on Tuesday, June 21, in Ranchester. Superintendent Pete Kilbride said that enrollment has stayed really strong in 2021-22, and it was a really good school year. The board briefly discussed new school buses, an approval to withdraw from Campbell County BOCHES and the formation of a new BOCHES with Sheridan College. Jeremy Smith, business manager, was approved as the WSBAIT (Wyoming School Boards Association Insurance Trust) representative.
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Chamber Coffee Thursday in Ucross

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will have their monthly Chamber Coffee event this Thursday morning in Ucross. Chamber Director Dixie Johnson, recently a guest on our talk show Public Pulse, discussed the event and the location. The Chamber Coffee will give those attending an opportunity to learn more about...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 19, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Jim Creek Hill by Brenda Wile of Sheridan, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Replace#District Court#The University Of Montana#Masters#Juris Doctorate#The University Of Wyoming
Sheridan Media

Insurance, New Maintenance Man on Clearmont Town Council Agenda

The Clearmont Town Council held their June meeting on the 20th at town hall. Dave Craft, of Dave Craft Farm Bureau Financial services, reviewed the current insurance policy with the council, suggesting that they up the coverage due to the current high constructionist costs should the town hall have to be replaced.
CLEARMONT, WY
county17.com

Foothills Boulevard stretch to close June 23 through July 12

GILLETTE, Wyo. — From June 23 through July 12, a portion of Foothills Boulevard will be closed for road construction, according to a city of Gillette street closure form issued June 20. Foothills Boulevard from east of the Ridgewood Drive intersection through Nogales Way to the Ogala Lane intersection,...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

Man Charged With Multiple Felonies Arraigned in District Court

An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 29-year-old Juan Cardenas, who is charged with two counts of Felony DUI, one for causing serious bodily injury and the other for what would be his fourth DUI conviction in 10 years, which is a felony in Wyoming. Cardenas pleaded not guilty to both of the charges at Tuesday’s hearing. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day trial for October 24 and set the pretrial conference for September 22 at 9:30 am. If convicted, Cardenas faces up to 17 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo PD Reports 12 Arrests in May

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his report to the Buffalo City Council, said his officers had made 12 arrests during the month of May, up from three in 2021, including one arrest that is still under investigation. Bissett also said there were 957 incidents during the month, down by...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Gillette man arrested for burglarizing chiropractor’s office

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette man is accused of stealing multiple iPads after breaking into a local chiropractic office with a knife and then later endangering children with drugs, Campbell County court records say. Colby Thomas, 46, is charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into Western Plains Chiropractic...
GILLETTE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Ukrainian girl, 15, missing from Gillette

GILLETTE, WYO. – The family of an adopted Ukrainian girl missing from Gillette is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Valeriia ‘Lera’ Nudha, 15, was last seen at her home in Gillette Tuesday, June 14th at approximately 1:30 p.m. She was adopted from a...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy