Middlesex County, NJ

WATCH: Water tower demolished in Middlesex County

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A water tower at Schweitzer on Main Street was demolished this morning.

The area near the old water tower will be turned into a new modern facility.

Royce Development shared the video with News 12.

News 12

